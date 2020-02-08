The Russian-backed Syrian regime said on Saturday it has captured the key crossroads city of Saraqib in the Idlib region, after a weeks-long offensive against the country’s last opposition bastion.
“Army units now exercise full control over the town of Saraqib,” state television reported, over footage of the town’s streets deserted after weeks of bombardment.
