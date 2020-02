The Egyptian army killed 10 terrorists on Sunday when they attempted to attack an army security post in the restive northern Sinai province.

Egypt has for years been battling an insurgency in the northern Sinai Peninsula that’s now led by an ISIS affiliate.

The militants have carried out scores of attacks, mainly targeting security forces and Christians.

In February 2018, the army and police launched a nationwide operation against militants, mainly focused on North Sinai.

The operation also targets other areas including the Western Desert along the porous border with Libya.

Last Update: Monday, 10 February 2020