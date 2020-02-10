The US military is preparing to report a more than 50 percent jump in the number of cases of traumatic brain injury stemming from Iran’s missile attack on a base in Iraq last month, US officials told Reuters on Monday.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said there were now over 100 cases of TBI, up from the 64 that had been previously reported last month.

Iran fired on Iraqi bases housing US troops in retaliation for an American drone attack that killed Iranian commander Qassim Soleimani in Baghdad, raising fears of war.

At the time of the strikes most of the 1,500 American soldiers at the Ain al-Asad base were in bunkers, after they were given advance warning from superiors.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Monday, 10 February 2020 KSA 20:10 - GMT 17:10