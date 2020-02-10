Videos have surfaced showing Syrian regime forces destroying graves in the town of Khan al-Sabil, in Syria’s Idlib province, where the regime is fighting to gain control over the final opposition-held province.
Twitter user “Mr. Revinsky” shared a video of several men dressed in Syrian regime military attire demolishing a tombstone with a rock. Some of the men are seen kicking the tombstone as well. Another man can be seen digging up the grave with a shovel.
“After 9 years, this is the best #Assad can offer to Syrians,” Mr. Revinky said in the tweet.
#Syria #Idlib— MrRevinsky (@Kyruer) February 8, 2020
Footage showing #SAA soldiers inside a cemetery in Khan al-Sabil deconsecrating the graves of people killed in Idlib.
After 9 years, this is the best #Assad can offer to Syrians. pic.twitter.com/xtpY9p1p7x
Another video shared by user Beritan showed almost all graves in a yard destroyed. A man in the video can be heard saying, “Be careful, there are many open graves … be careful not to slip.”
Rejim Askerleri, dün Özgür Suriye Ordusu (ÖSO)'ya ait mezarlığa girip taşları kırıp döktüler. Daha önce de Suriye Demokratik Güçleri'ne ait mezarlar ÖSO militanları tarafından büyük tahribata uğramıştı. Her iki tarafında birbirinden farkı yok... pic.twitter.com/t7OPrmTvYN— Beritan (@brtn_x) February 9, 2020
