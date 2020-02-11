Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday told the UN Security Council that the world should reject President Donald Trump’s Middle East plan, which he said would limit Palestinian sovereignty in a “Swiss cheese” deal.

“We reject the Israeli-American plan,” which “throws into question the legitimate rights of the Palestinians,” Abbas said, brandishing a large map of Palestine as conceived by the US proposal.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 18:58 - GMT 15:58