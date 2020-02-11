Iranian authorities arrested restaurant managers after a video showing men and women dancing together was shared online, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

The manager of Ferdowsi hotel as well as the manager of the hotel’s restaurant were arrested for allowing “men and women to mix and dance together,” according to the report.

The managers and singers of two other restaurants – Shabestan and Divan – were also arrested for the same reasons, according to Tasnim.

The detainees have been charged with “creating an atmosphere conflicting with religious and moral standards,” Tasnim reported, adding that the three restaurants have also been shut down.

Another #Iran slice of life video: dance is on & no hijab. Adorable granny in chador dancing in her chair! pic.twitter.com/VgRhSA1keJ — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) February 2, 2020

Iran’s police announced last summer that over 500 restaurants were shut down in Tehran for breaking “Islamic principles” and playing “illegal music.”

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 12:59 - GMT 09:59