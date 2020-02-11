Iraqi Shia cleric Moqtada Sadr announced on Tuesday he was dissolving the “blue caps,” an organized unit of his supporters accused of deadly attacks on anti-government protests in recent days.

“I announce the dissolution of the ‘blue caps,’ and I do not accept the (Sadrist) movement’s presence in and of itself at the protests, unless it is absorbed into them,” Sadr said in a tweet.

Over the last ten days, men wearing blue caps have raided protest camps in Baghdad and the Shia-majority south, with eight protesters killed in the ensuing violence.

