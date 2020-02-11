Kata'ib Hezbollah, a hardline pro-Iran faction in Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi military forces, will hold a commemoration on Tuesday, marking 40 days since the killing of deputy head of the Hashed, Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassim Soleimani.

An official memorial service was held in the morning in Baghdad’s high-security Green Zone prior to the public commemoration.

Kata'ib Hezbollah-- a faction of the Hashd al-Mohandes founded -- erected mock gallows at the entrances to the massive eastern district of Sadr City, and hung effigies of US President Donald Trump in Baghdad on Monday.

Hanged in nooses were cut-outs of Trump with his tongue protruding and soldiers in US uniforms and enormous portraits of al-Mohandes and Soleimani were also erected elsewhere in the city.

“Our people hung the gallows in preparation for the 40-day memorial service,” an official from Kata'ib Hezbollah, who declined to give his name, told AFP.

Washington carried out a drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport in the early hours of January 3, hitting the two-car convoy in which Soleimani and al-Mohandes were travelling.



The strike took place just days after supporters of Kata'ib Hezbollah besieged the US embassy in the Green Zone.

The US embassy in Baghdad issued an alert to its citizens on Monday not to approach the facility due to the risk of more demonstrations or rallies.

