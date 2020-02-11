Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan will discuss Syria by phone on Tuesday, TASS reported citing the Kremlin, after a Russian delegation visited Turkey and talks ended inconclusively.

Moscow said earlier on Tuesday that all attacks on Russian and Syrian government forces in Idlib should stop and that agreements it had struck with Turkey on the conflict there had to be upheld.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 15:38 - GMT 12:38