Turkey’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that Syrian government forces had left the town of Nairab in northwest Syria’s Idlib region and that one Syrian helicopter was shot down in the area as the Turkey-backed opposition mounted an offensive.

Syrian government attacks have killed 13 Turkish soldiers in Idlib over the past week, prompting retaliation from Ankara. A Turkish official said earlier that the Syrian rebels could regain territory they lost in the region.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 14:45 - GMT 11:45