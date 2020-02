A Syrian regime airstrike killed at least 12 civilians on Tuesday in the last opposition bastion of Idlib, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Half of those killed in the strikes were minors, the Britain-based war monitor said.

The Syrian regime launched a campaign against the region last month. With Russia’s support, it has been able to gain back strategic cities and roads which were under opposition control.

The Idlib region is home to around three million people, half of whom were evacuated by regime forces from other parts of the country after they besieged cities controlled by the opposition and bombarded them with airstrikes.

The Syrian war, which started with the regime’s deadly oppression of anti-government protests, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced more than half the country’s population.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 15:35 - GMT 12:35