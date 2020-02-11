Syrian regime forces take control of the entire length of Aleppo-Damascus highway for first time since 2012, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The regime, backed by Russia and Iran, seized the highway after capturing a western suburb of Aleppo from the opposition, the Observatory said.

The re-conquest came on the back of a months-old offensive against the opposition enclave of Idlib and marked the first time since 2012 that the government controlled the entire M5 highway, which connects Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Aleppo.

Before the 2011 revolution, the M5 highway was a major trade route that connected Turkey to the commercial hub of Aleppo to the capital Damascus and finally to Lebanon and Jordan.

