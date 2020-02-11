The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged Israel on Tuesday not to annex the Jordan Valley, a large swathe of the occupied West Bank, warning of Palestinian protests if it went ahead.

“This may happen ... You can be sure it’s not going to be peaceful,” he told the European Parliament.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 war and the Palestinian Authority wants to make the area part of a future state. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced his intention to annex the valley.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 February 2020 KSA 20:37 - GMT 17:37