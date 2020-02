French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, jailed in Iran since June, ended a six-week hunger strike on Wednesday, according to her lawyer.

“Adelkhah responded to a written request from civil and political activists and ended her hunger strike at midday (0830 GMT) today,” the lawyer, Said Dehghan, told AFP.



Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 13:05 - GMT 10:05