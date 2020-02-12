An Iranian woman has died of a suspected coronavirus infection, the state daily newspaper IRAN reported on Wednesday, without citing any sources.



The 63-year-old woman died in a Tehran hospital on Monday, the newspaper said, and an investigation has been ordered into the cause of her death.



A spokesman for Iran’s Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpour, denied the report.



“There have been no cases of coronavirus in Iran,” he said.



Iranian health authorities have repeatedly said there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.



The coronavirus now officially named as COVID-19 has killed more than 1,100 people in China, with total confirmed cases there topping 44,650 as of February 11.



Hundreds of cases have been reported in dozens of countries and territories around the world.

Read more:



Coronavirus incubation period could be 24 days



Coronavirus outbreak may be over in China by April: expert



Somalia is the worst-prepared country for coronavirus



Chinese products can still be imported amid coronavirus fears: Customs authority

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 09:49 - GMT 06:49