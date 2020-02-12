Lebanon’s banking association said on Wednesday it was necessary to repay a $1.2 billion Eurobond maturing in March on time to protect depositors and preserve the country’s place in international financial markets.
The association said in a statement that debt restructuring requires time and the assistance of international institutions.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?