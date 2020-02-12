Russia said on Wednesday that the presence of Turkish troops and armor in Syria’s Idlib region was making the situation there much worse as was the transport of weapons and ammunition across the Syrian-Turkish border.



Russia's Defense Ministry made the complaint in a statement after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey's military would strike Russian-backed Syrian forces by air or ground anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt as the Assad government tried to regain control of Idlib province.

