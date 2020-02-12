The United Nations human rights office on Wednesday issued a report on companies it said have business ties to Israeli settlements in the West Bank, a long-delayed move likely to draw the ire of Israel and its main ally the US.

In a statement, it said it had identified 112 business entities which it has reasonable grounds to conclude have ties with Israeli settlements - 94 domiciled in Israel and 18 in six other states.

“While the settlements as such are regarded as illegal under international law, this report does not provide a legal characterization of the activities in question, or of business enterprises’ involvement in them,” the office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 12 February 2020 KSA 17:32 - GMT 14:32