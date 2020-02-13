Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab and all 18 cabinet members pledge “not to run or support any candidate” in upcoming parliamentary elections, currently set for 2022.

The last elections in 2018 were the country’s first in nine years.

Following anti-government protests that broke out in mid-October, protesters called for snap parliamentary elections, but no date has been set. A policy statement adopted last week says it intends to make preparations for new elections. Any new election law would have to come from the Parliament that protesters hope to oust, raising questions over the fairness of any new law.

The new Cabinet was appointed at the end of January and gained a vote of confidence in Parliament this week.

