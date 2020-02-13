US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday denounced the UN release of a list of companies involved with Israeli settlements, saying it proved the world body was biased against Israel.

“Its publication only confirms the unrelenting anti-Israel bias so prevalent at the United Nations,” Pompeo said in a statement, calling himself “outraged.”

The UN released a list on Wednesday of 112 companies with activities in Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law, including Airbnb, Expedia and TripAdvisor.

The report comes in response to a 2016 UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for a “database for all businesses engaged in specific activities related to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

The UN rights office said the claim about the companies was “not, and does not purport to be, a judicial or quasi-judicial process.”

Israeli officials fear the list could be used to boycott firms with ties to the Israeli settlements.

Read more: Experts warn against impending Israeli annexation of West Bank settlements

The Palestinian foreign minister hailed the report and urged the international community to press the businesses to cut their links with the enclaves.

“The publication of the list of companies and parties operating in settlements is a victory for international law,” said a statement issued by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki’s office.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 18:46 - GMT 15:46