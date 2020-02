Syria’s parliament Thursday recognized the 1915-1917 murder of up to 1.5 million Armenians as genocide, as tensions run high with Turkey after deadly clashes in northwest Syria.

“The parliament... condemns and recognizes the genocide committed against the Armenians by the Ottoman state at the start of the twentieth century,” the parliament said in a statement.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 15:54 - GMT 12:54