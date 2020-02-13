A US navy ship seized 150 Iranian-manufactured anti-tank guided missiles after boarding a vessel while conducting maritime security operations in the Arabian Sea on Sunday.

“While conducting maritime security operations in the US Central Command area of operations, [the USS Normandy] boarded a dhow in accordance with international law and discovered a large cache of weapons,” said the US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement released on Thursday.

It added that the weapons seized were components of Iranian design and manufacture, including three Iranian surface-to-air missiles.

“Many of these weapons systems are identical to the advanced weapons and weapon components seized by guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) in the Arabian Sea on Nov. 25, 2019. Those weapons were determined to be of Iranian origin and assessed to be destined for the Houthis in Yemen, which would be in violation of a UN Security Council Resolution that prohibits the direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of weapons to the Houthis,” said CENTCOM.

The statement added that the operation is ongoing, and further information will be shared as it becomes available.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 February 2020 KSA 22:43 - GMT 19:43