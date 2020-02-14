The seizing of Iranian missiles headed for the Iran-backed Houthi militia is “another example of the world’s largest state sponsor of terror the Islamic Republic of Iran continuing to defy the UN Security Council,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Tweeted.

The US Navy interdicted 358 Iranian-made missiles and other weapons en route to the Houthis, according to Pompeo.

The U.S. Navy interdicted 358 Iranian-made missiles + other weapons components on their way to the Houthis in Yemen. This is another example of the world’s largest state sponsor of terror the Islamic Republic of Iran continuing to defy the UN Security Council. pic.twitter.com/vPOaoIpChU — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 14, 2020

He added that “The world must reject Iran’s violence and act now to renew the expiring @UN arms embargo on #Iran.”

The UN-imposed arms embargo on Iran is supposed to expire in October 2020.

Pompeo’s announcement follows the US Navy’s announcement Thursday that it had seized 150 Iranian manufactured anti-tank guided missiles after boarding a vessel while conducting maritime security operations in the Arabian Sea.

Under a UN resolution, Tehran is prohibited from supplying, selling or transferring weapons outside the country unless approved by the Security Council. A separate UN resolution on Yemen bans the supply of weapons to Houthi leaders.

But for years Iran has backed the Houthis, arming them with missiles that are launched across the Saudi-Yemeni border into the Kingdom.

Last Update: Friday, 14 February 2020 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45