The seizing of Iranian missiles headed for the Iran-backed Houthi militia is “another example of the world’s largest state sponsor of terror the Islamic Republic of Iran continuing to defy the UN Security Council,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday Tweeted.
The U.S. Navy interdicted 358 Iranian-made missiles + other weapons components on their way to the Houthis in Yemen. This is another example of the world's largest state sponsor of terror the Islamic Republic of Iran continuing to defy the UN Security Council. pic.twitter.com/vPOaoIpChU— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) February 14, 2020
