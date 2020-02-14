Iraqi women were at the forefront of protests in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Thursday, after a prominent political leader called for segregation during demonstrations earlier this week.

Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Sunday said that men and women should not mix in sit-in tents during demonstrations in a list of restrictions and rules posted on his Twitter page.

Hundreds of people gathered in the capital to denounce al-Sadr’s statement, and call for women’s rights and political reforms, videos shared on social media showed.

“With our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you Iraq,” the women chanted.

Huge women’s march through the streets of #Iraq today to call for women’s rights + denounce Shia leader Muqtadaal-Sadr’s calls to segregate men and women in protest hubs. #Iraqprotests pic.twitter.com/Yn7Jcvth2s — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) February 13, 2020

Iraqi women, using the Twitter hashtag “We are the daughters of Iraq” in Arabic, also shared pictures and videos of themselves carrying posters on the platform.

Women lead ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)

Several videos showed men linking arms together around the women in order to protect them from other protestors.

Todays womens march in Baghdad. Today our womens voices echo across every province in Iraq. If you look closely- the men have created a wall surrounding the women as protection. #بناتك_ياوطن#IraqProtests



pic.twitter.com/8FSelbecLF — Reaam ريام (@reaam_mh) February 13, 2020

Iraqis had launched a social media campaign ridiculing the cleric on Sunday, where they mocked al-Sadr by wearing hijabs and drawing on mustaches after his statement was posted on Twitter.

Since the anti-government demonstrations erupted in Baghdad and southern cities in October 2019, more than 500 Iraqis have been killed.

Last Update: Friday, 14 February 2020 KSA 16:03 - GMT 13:03