Iraqi women were at the forefront of protests in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Thursday, after a prominent political leader called for segregation during demonstrations earlier this week.
Huge women’s march through the streets of #Iraq today to call for women’s rights + denounce Shia leader Muqtadaal-Sadr’s calls to segregate men and women in protest hubs. #Iraqprotests pic.twitter.com/Yn7Jcvth2s— Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) February 13, 2020
Women lead ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad, Iraq. (Reuters)
Todays womens march in Baghdad. Today our womens voices echo across every province in Iraq. If you look closely- the men have created a wall surrounding the women as protection. #بناتك_ياوطن#IraqProtests— Reaam ريام (@reaam_mh) February 13, 2020
pic.twitter.com/8FSelbecLF
