A missile attack launched from Israel on military targets near Damascus overnight killed three Syrian and four Iranian fighters, a war monitor said Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strikes on the Damascus airport area had killed at least three Syrian soldiers and four members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Syria’s air defenses intercepted and downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights in Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus, Syrian state television said on Thursday.

“Our air defences intercepted hostile targets over the skies of Damascus,” state agency SANA said.

It said the “missiles were launched from over the occupied Golan Heights.”

Several missiles were intercepted before they could reach their targets, it added.

