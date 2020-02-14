A Syrian military helicopter was shot down over the last major opposition bastion in northwest Syria on Friday, killing two pilots, a war monitor said, in the second such incident this week.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the aircraft was downed over the western countryside of Aleppo province where government forces have scored major gains against opposition forces and extremists in recent weeks.

The Britain-based monitor blamed the attack on Turkey but there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Last Update: Friday, 14 February 2020 KSA 16:17 - GMT 13:17