Iran and its regional allies must unite their efforts to remove US forces from the region and destroy Israel, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s aerospace force said on Friday.

“All members of the resistance axis are united, and we must unite our efforts to remove the American forces from the region and destroy the Zionist regime,” Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh told the Houthi-run al-Masirah television.

The “resistance axis” is a term often used by Iran to refer to its allies and proxies in the region.

“The resistance axis is not only Iran, but it extends from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean and from Ansarullah in Yemen to Hezbollah in Lebanon,” Hajizadeh said.

The recently appointed deputy commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, Brig. Gen. Mohammad Hejazi, also spoke to al-Masirah on Friday, saying that Iran’s “hard revenge” will continue until US forces are removed from the region and Israel is “left alone without a breadwinner.”

Iranian officials and military commanders vowed a “hard revenge” following the US killing of the former head of the Quds Force Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on January 3.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 February 2020 KSA 15:12 - GMT 12:12