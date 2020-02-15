NATO will increase its support for Iraq to help achieve security in the region, the organization's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday.

NATO suspended all acitivities in Iraq following a US drone strike on Baghdad that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3.

The organization halted its training mission in the country on January 4, and some NATO troops moved out of Iraq, amid fears of retaliation from Iran.

However, US General Tod Wolters said on Friday that the alliance would resume its training mission in Iraq in the coming days or weeks.

The news comes after NATO defense ministers agreed to expand the Iraq mission by taking on troops and activities currently run by the US-led multinational coalition against ISIS.

Outraged by Soleimani’s killing on its soil, the Iraqi parliament voted to kick foreign troops out of the country, but after weeks of backroom diplomacy they have now agreed to NATO staying on.

(With AFP)

Last Update: Saturday, 15 February 2020 KSA 11:39 - GMT 08:39