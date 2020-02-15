US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to the security of facilities housing US personnel in the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting - which was held on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference in Germany - tackled the partnership between the United States and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said Morgan Ortagus, spokesperson of the US State Department in a statement.

Pompeo reaffirmed the United States’ enduring commitment to a strong, sovereign, and prosperous Iraq.

He stressed the need for the Government of Iraq to implement reforms that address the protest movement’s legitimate grievances and provide all Iraqis a life of dignity, prosperity, and security, read the statement.

Pompeo and Barzani agreed on the need for continued, close cooperation between the United States and the KRG, consistent with the US-Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 February 2020 KSA 03:44 - GMT 00:44