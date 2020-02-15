Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankara’s relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reported.SHOW MORE
