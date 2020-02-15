Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday that differences over Syria should not affect Ankara’s relations with Moscow or disrupt its contract for the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defenses, Russian news agencies reported.

“We can not change the principle-based positions we hold or our politics over individual disagreements with one country or another. We must not allow the problems in Syria to undermine our co-operation and relations,” the TASS news agency cited him as saying after meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

On Thursday, Russia’s foreign ministry called on Turkey to refrain from making provocative statements about events in Syria amid rising tensions over the Syrian province of Idlib.

The ministry said it was “perplexed” by comments made by the chairman of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s nationalist partner party who, it said, had tried to hold Russia and Syria’s government responsible for the death of Turkish servicemen.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 February 2020 KSA 17:43 - GMT 14:43