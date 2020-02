Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Defense Khalid bin Salman said on Sunday the late Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri had been assassinated by Iranian militias.

“Hariri’s vision and national project that aspires to achieve stability, prosperity and coexistence lives on to combat the plans of sectarian militias who do not believe in the homeland or the dignity of the citizens,” he added in a Twitter post on his official account.

Friday marked 15 years since Hariri was killed in an explosion in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.



Last Update: Sunday, 16 February 2020 KSA 12:58 - GMT 09:58