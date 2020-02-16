Syrian state media said on Sunday government forces had seized most of opposition-held Aleppo province in another major gain by a Russian-backed offensive.
Russian warplanes mounted heavy air strikes in the area on Sunday, bombing towns including Anadan, which was later seized by Syrian government forces backed by Iranian-backed militias, activists reported.
