Denmark will send its military personnel back to the Iraqi al-Assad base on March 1, after last month temporarily moving some of them to Kuwait due to security concerns, the Danish Defense Minister Trine Bramsen said on Monday.



Denmark had around 130 personnel stationed at the al-Assad base as part of the international coalition fighting ISIS.

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 15:42 - GMT 12:42