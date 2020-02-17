Iranian female political prisoners have called on their compatriots to boycott the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this week, saying that those who vote would be “endorsing the regime and its crimes.”

Fearing a low turnout in the parliamentary elections scheduled for Friday, President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians once more on Sunday to vote.

“Anyone who goes to the polls will be complicit in the regime’s killing of the revolutionary youth and would be endorsing the regime and its crimes,” said 12 female activists, imprisoned in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, in a joint statement published on Monday.

Graffiti in Iran calling for the release of imprisoned labor rights activist Neda Naji. (Twitter)

“For 41 years, they have tried to portray their totalitarian regime as a democratic one by repeating the word elections,” reads the statement.

“The Iranian parliament is not a democratic institution and has no use other than serving the regime,” added the statement.

Voting in Iran's elections means legitimising the morality police against women. It means legitimising repression.



More Iranians are sending us their videos where they say they won't vote in the upcoming unfair elections.#ElectionBoycott2020#RedInkBoycott pic.twitter.com/c43wwg0DXW — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 9, 2020

The statement's signatories are Yasaman Aryani, Neda Ashtiani, Raheleh Ahmadi, Maryam Akbari Monfared, Leila Hosseinzadeh, Soheila Hejab, Atena Daemi, Sepideh Farhan, Monireh Arabshahi, Saba Kord Afshari, Neda Naji, and Samaneh Norouz Moradi.

Earlier this month, imprisoned activist Narges Mohammadi also called on Iranians to boycott elections to honor those killed by the regime during the anti-government protests last November.

Saqqez, #Iran

Locals are torching posters of candidates participating in the regime's upcoming Majlis (parliament) elections farce scheduled for Friday, February 21.

Iranians are calling for a national boycott.#BoycottIranShamElections #MyVoteRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/dA3AKwwzlD — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 17, 2020

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 17:24 - GMT 14:24