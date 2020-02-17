Iranian female political prisoners have called on their compatriots to boycott the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this week, saying that those who vote would be “endorsing the regime and its crimes.”
Graffiti in Iran calling for the release of imprisoned labor rights activist Neda Naji. (Twitter)
Voting in Iran's elections means legitimising the morality police against women. It means legitimising repression.— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) February 9, 2020
More Iranians are sending us their videos where they say they won't vote in the upcoming unfair elections.#ElectionBoycott2020#RedInkBoycott pic.twitter.com/c43wwg0DXW
Saqqez, #Iran— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 17, 2020
Locals are torching posters of candidates participating in the regime's upcoming Majlis (parliament) elections farce scheduled for Friday, February 21.
Iranians are calling for a national boycott.#BoycottIranShamElections #MyVoteRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/dA3AKwwzlD
