Iranian businessmen are willing to be involved in reconstructing Syria, said Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, speaking alongside his Syrian counterpart in Damascus on Monday according to Iran’s official IRNA news agency.

Iran has played a key role in supporting the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in the war in Syria since 2011, with slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani involved in coordinating military campaigns against opposition forces and civilians that left much of the country in ruins.

Larijani described Syria as an “important pivot of Resistance” and praised Syrian-Iranian relations.

Larijani is a veteran politician in Iran who was previously an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander. He followed his visit to Damascus with a trip to Lebanon on Monday.

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 13:34 - GMT 10:34