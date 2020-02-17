Lebanese President Michel Aoun is meeting with the Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, who heads a delegation that includes a number of parliamentary and political figures, according to a post on the Lebanese Presidency official Twitter account.

Larijani's visit to Lebanon comes after new Prime Minister Hassan Diab formed a government last month. Diab's government is supported by Hezbollah, which has close links to Iran and is fighting alongside Iranian troops in Syria.

He reportedly wished the new government success and said Iran is ready to help improve Lebanon's economic situation, according to a tweet from the Lebanese Presidency Twitter account.

Earlier, Larijani visited Damascus, where he said that Iranian businessmen would help rebuild Syria. Much of the country has been damaged as the Iran-backed Syrian regime extends its control over largest swaths of the country.

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 15:34 - GMT 12:34