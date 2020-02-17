Over 75 percent of Tehran’s population will not vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this week, according to a poll conducted by the University of Tehran.

Only 24.2 percent of the Iranian capital’s population will vote in the parliamentary elections on Friday based on the poll, the head of the University of Tehran's Social Studies and Research Institute Ahmad Naderi said.

Of those surveyed, 93 percent said they are unhappy with the state of things and the government’s performance, the semi-official Fars news agency cited Naderi as saying.

Read more:

Imprisoned Iranian women call for boycott of upcoming elections in Iran

Iran candidates start parliamentary election campaigns, but thousands disqualified

Opinion: Technical setback used to herald 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution in Iran

Watch: Top 10 Iran protest videos

Feb 17 - Tehran, #Iran

More images of today's rally by Science and Technology University students. Students are holding pictures of political prisoner Bahareh Hedayat and signs that call for the boycott of upcoming Feb 21 Majlis elections. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/LsB6bWVpkS — Iran News Wire (@IranNW) February 17, 2020

The Islamic Republic fears a low turnout in the upcoming elections given the widespread anti-government protests last November as well as the protests that broke out following Iran’s admission to downing the Ukrainian airliner last month.

Opposition groups and activities in and out of Iran have urged Iranians to boycott the elections.

57.9 million Iranians are eligible to vote in Friday’s elections, according to Iran’s Ministry of Interior.

Saqqez, #Iran

Locals are torching posters of candidates participating in the regime's upcoming Majlis (parliament) elections farce scheduled for Friday, February 21.

Iranians are calling for a national boycott.#BoycottIranShamElections #MyVoteRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/dA3AKwwzlD — Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) February 17, 2020

Last Update: Monday, 17 February 2020 KSA 18:04 - GMT 15:04