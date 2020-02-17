Over 75 percent of Tehran’s population will not vote in the parliamentary elections scheduled for later this week, according to a poll conducted by the University of Tehran.
Feb 17 - Tehran, #Iran
More images of today's rally by Science and Technology University students. Students are holding pictures of political prisoner Bahareh Hedayat and signs that call for the boycott of upcoming Feb 21 Majlis elections. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/LsB6bWVpkS
Saqqez, #Iran
Locals are torching posters of candidates participating in the regime's upcoming Majlis (parliament) elections farce scheduled for Friday, February 21.
Iranians are calling for a national boycott.#BoycottIranShamElections #MyVoteRegimeChange pic.twitter.com/dA3AKwwzlD
