A woman and a young were killed in an explosion that rocked the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The cause of the explosion, which occured in a factory for collecting scrap and plastic, is yet to be determined, the monitor said.

Police blocked roads around the area following the explosion.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 16:34 - GMT 13:34