Iran sentenced eight environmentalists to prison terms of between four and 10 years for spying for and collaborating with the US, the spokesman for the country’s judiciary said on Tuesday.

The sentences are final, Gholam Hossein Esmaili told reporters at a televised news conference.

They were arrested in January and February 2018 and several of the individuals are dual citizens of the US and the UK.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 11:58 - GMT 08:58