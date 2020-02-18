A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against “enemies”, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishment’s popularity.



“America will fail to create divisions between the authorities and Iranians ... a high turnout will display our unity against the enemies,” Khamenei tweeted.



Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 12:33 - GMT 09:33