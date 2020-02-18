Lebanon’s second city of Tripoli is preparing for a “day of rage” on Tuesday after a protester who was reportedly shot by the guards of an MP died on Monday night.

Ahmad Tawfiq was reportedly shot in the stomach three months ago in Tripoli, according to Lebanese journalists online.

Protestor Ahmad Tawfik succumbs to his wounds today, following 3 months of surgeries and medical treatment. He was shot in the stomach at a protest in late October in #Tripoli.



His father called on the Army to investigate the incident.#Lebanon#LebanonProtests#لبنان — Kareem Chehayeb | كريم (@chehayebk) February 17, 2020

Lebanese protesters online called for a day of rage in Tripoli, with users sharing photos of Tawfiq and commemorating him. Arabic hashtags of Tawfiq's name and day of rage were spreading across Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Protester Ahmad Tawfik passed away today, 3 months after being shot in Tripoli, allegedly by guards of former MP Misbah Ahdab. He died due to wounds he had sustained. Meanwhile protestors in #Tripoli are calling for roadblocks tomorrow "Day of rage".#Lebanon #LebanonProtests pic.twitter.com/uFNtrT94vm — Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) February 17, 2020

Lebanon has been rocked by anti-government protests since October. Nationwide demonstrations have criticized the whole political establishment for corruption, nepotism, and a worsening economic crisis.

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 February 2020 KSA 11:25 - GMT 08:25