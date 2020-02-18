Lebanon’s second city of Tripoli is preparing for a “day of rage” on Tuesday after a protester who was reportedly shot by the guards of an MP died on Monday night.
Protestor Ahmad Tawfik succumbs to his wounds today, following 3 months of surgeries and medical treatment. He was shot in the stomach at a protest in late October in #Tripoli.— Kareem Chehayeb | كريم (@chehayebk) February 17, 2020
His father called on the Army to investigate the incident.#Lebanon#LebanonProtests#لبنان
Protester Ahmad Tawfik passed away today, 3 months after being shot in Tripoli, allegedly by guards of former MP Misbah Ahdab. He died due to wounds he had sustained. Meanwhile protestors in #Tripoli are calling for roadblocks tomorrow "Day of rage".#Lebanon #LebanonProtests pic.twitter.com/uFNtrT94vm— Luna Safwan - لونا صفوان (@LunaSafwan) February 17, 2020
