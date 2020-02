Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported Wednesday that the new virus has killed two Iranian citizens.

IRNA quoted Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, as saying both of the elderly victims had been carrying the coronavirus and were located in Qom, about 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of the capital Tehran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian authorities had confirmed two cases of the new virus, the first in the country.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 KSA 19:41 - GMT 16:41