Russia on Wednesday objected to the UN Security Council adopting a statement that would have called for a ceasefire and respect for international humanitarian law in northwest Syria, diplomats said, after a tense closed-door meeting.

“Russia said no,” French Ambassador to the United Nations Nicolas de Riviere told reporters. “There is no statement,” confirmed his Belgian counterpart, Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve, the current council president.

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 KSA 21:55 - GMT 18:55