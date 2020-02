Syrian air defense thwarts hostile targets in Jableh town in Latakia, Syrian state television said late Wednesday.

The nature of the targets was not clear and there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.



Last week, on February 13, Syria had intercepted and downed several missiles coming across the occupied Golan Heights in Israel before they hit their targets in the capital Damascus.

On that occasion, state agency SANA had said the “missiles were launched from over the occupied Golan Heights.”



Last Update: Wednesday, 19 February 2020 KSA 22:54 - GMT 19:54