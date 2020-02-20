The Beirut airport duty-free exchange rate went up for a third time, reaching 2,100 Lebanese lira to $1.
#Beirut airport duty free dollar-LBP exchange rate is now LL2100.— Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) February 19, 2020
This is 600 above the official rate of LL1500 and 100 above even the LL2000 rate agreed to between the Central Bank and money exchangers.
Black market rate today is about LL2500.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/LBFnFg1FGt
