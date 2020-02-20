The Beirut airport duty-free exchange rate went up for a third time, reaching 2,100 Lebanese lira to $1.

The official pegged rate is 1,500 lira to $1, though that peg has slipped since October. Now it is around 2,450 lira to $1 in the unofficial market. Lebanon’s central bank and money exchangers had previously agreed to a 2,000 to $1 rate as the economic situation in the country continues to deteriorate.

#Beirut airport duty free dollar-LBP exchange rate is now LL2100.



This is 600 above the official rate of LL1500 and 100 above even the LL2000 rate agreed to between the Central Bank and money exchangers.



Black market rate today is about LL2500.#Lebanon pic.twitter.com/LBFnFg1FGt — Timour Azhari (@timourazhari) February 19, 2020

At the end of January, the airport raised its rate to 1,950 lira to $1. The first hike in the rate came in December, as the exchange rate hit 1,750 lira to $1.

Lebanon’s economy has been suffering for months as a shortage in dollars, needed to pay for much-needed imports, has spurred a larger economic crisis.

Today in Beirut, policymakers and IMF officials are in meetings to discuss whether Lebanon will pay or default on an upcoming $1.2 billion Eurobond payment.

