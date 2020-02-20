The Palestinians on Thursday condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to build thousands of new settler homes in east Jerusalem as a pre-election tactic that risks fueling further violence.

“Netanyahu’s attempts to win right-wing Israeli votes on the eve of the Israeli (March 2) elections at the expense of Palestinian rights will not bring peace and stability to anyone, and will lead to more tension and violence in the region,” said a statement from a spokesman for Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, published by the official WAFA news agency.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 18:48 - GMT 15:48