Turkey, Russia, and Iran will meet in Tehran next month to discuss Syria’s Idlib and a Russian delegation may come to Ankara before that, according to a Turkish official.

Turkey and Russia are discussing possible joint patrols around Syria’s Idlib as one option to ensure security of the region, the official said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu had said earlier on Thursday that there was some rapprochement with Russia in talks about Syria’s Idlib region, where Ankara has threatened to mount an offensive, but added that discussions were not at a desired level yet.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that a Turkish military operation in Idlib to drive back a Russian-led Syrian regime offensive that has displaced nearly a million people was a “matter of time” after talks with Moscow failed to reach a solution.



Speaking to broadcaster TRT Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey and Russia would intensify their talks on Idlib in the coming days, adding that Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may discuss the issue as well.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 February 2020 KSA 11:41 - GMT 08:41