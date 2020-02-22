Authorities in Iran have reported a new death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in the Islamic republic to six and infections to 28.

The governor of Markazi province told the official IRNA news agency Saturday that tests of a patient who recently died in the central city of Arak was positive for the virus.

Ali Aghazadeh said the person who died was suffering from a heart problem too.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian health authorities reported a fifth death from the new virus and said the fatality was among 10 new confirmed cases of the virus in Iran.

(With The Associated Press)

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 21:54 - GMT 18:54