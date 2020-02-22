Iraqi Shia political leader Muqtada al-Sadr called on Saturday for mass protests in the case that a parliamentary session, meant to vote for a new Iraqi cabinet, gets canceled or does not achieve forming a government.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, al-Sadr said that the first mission of the new Iraqi cabinet should be conducting early elections.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 13:13 - GMT 10:13