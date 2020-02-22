Iraqi Shia political leader Muqtada al-Sadr called on Saturday for mass protests in the case that a parliamentary session, meant to vote for a new Iraqi cabinet, gets canceled or does not achieve forming a government.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?