The director of the Israeli Mossad and an army general in charge of the Israeli army southern operations conducted a secret visit to Doha earlier this month and met with the head of Qatari intelligence, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent in Palestine.

Al Arabiya’s correspondent said the Mossad Director Yossi Cohen and Israeli army general Herzi Halevi, who is in charge of the Israeli army’s southern operations, met with Mohammed bin Ahmed al-Misnad, who is the head of Qatari intelligence and an advisor to the Emir of Qatar for national security.

Last Update: Saturday, 22 February 2020 KSA 22:05 - GMT 19:05